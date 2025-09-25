Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.