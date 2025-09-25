iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Holdings Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.