SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

