Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,191,981 shares of company stock worth $418,740,215. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DELL opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

