Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $700,000 Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $370.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.51 and its 200 day moving average is $378.95. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.