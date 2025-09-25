Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 34,203 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after buying an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after buying an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $51.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

