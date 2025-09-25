CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,327 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $141,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5%

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 336.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

