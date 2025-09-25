Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.5% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.