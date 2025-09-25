Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 194.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.
NYSE SPGI opened at $490.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.97.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
