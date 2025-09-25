iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.