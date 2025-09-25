Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $461.02 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $467.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

