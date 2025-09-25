Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

RPV opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

