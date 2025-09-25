Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,949 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $40,077,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Celestica by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,762 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $261.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

