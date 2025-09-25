Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $641.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.97 and its 200-day moving average is $370.86. The company has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $125.62 and a 52-week high of $670.19.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

