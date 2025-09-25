Herbst Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

