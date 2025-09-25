Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin Singer Sells 1,036 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Singer sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,399,750. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 87.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

