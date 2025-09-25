3,843 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $68.13.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

