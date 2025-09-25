Herbst Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 460,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,123,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after buying an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.71 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.