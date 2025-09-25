FMA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for 3.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,416,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,743,000 after acquiring an additional 331,954 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

OSEA opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

