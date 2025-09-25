Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Mo Qatanani Sells 3,353 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 3,178 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $106,526.56.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

