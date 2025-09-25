Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Elizabeth Reed Sells 10,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,950. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
TVTX stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.79. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $28.69.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Read More
