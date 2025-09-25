Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Elizabeth Reed Sells 10,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,950. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.79. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

