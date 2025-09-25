Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EnQuest Stock Up 0.2%

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.82, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.95 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.60.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

