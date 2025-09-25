FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,701 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

