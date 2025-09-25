Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 23.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.74. The company has a market cap of £95.24 million, a PE ratio of 428.26, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 17.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 27.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £963.06. Also, insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £1,454.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,752 shares of company stock worth $731,033. Corporate insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

