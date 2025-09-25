FMA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.6% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $306,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

