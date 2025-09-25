Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) CTO Gaurav Singal Sells 14,544 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CTO Gaurav Singal sold 14,544 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $154,311.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,743.29. The trade was a 35.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gaurav Singal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 456,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Further Reading

