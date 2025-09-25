Level Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Level Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,412,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 66,291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 237,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

