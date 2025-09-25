SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 43,383 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Manko sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $656,384.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 368,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,997.91. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Steve Manko sold 37,845 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $515,448.90.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 229,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

