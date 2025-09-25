Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew Hawkins Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Hawkins sold 12,200 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $464,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Read Our Latest Report on WAY

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.