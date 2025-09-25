Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew Hawkins Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Hawkins sold 12,200 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $464,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.11.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
