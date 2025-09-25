Insider Selling: Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells 9,701 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $365,048.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $17,867,702.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
