Insider Selling: Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Sells 9,701 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $365,048.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $17,867,702.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waystar by 170.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Waystar by 107.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

