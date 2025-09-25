Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,746 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.46 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

