Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,436 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $49,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $80.80.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.