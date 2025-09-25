Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,589 Yum China $YUMC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 4,915.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

