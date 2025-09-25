Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.