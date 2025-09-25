Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $104.07 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $104,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

