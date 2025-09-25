2,178 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,798.80. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $550,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,642.58. The trade was a 28.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,745 shares of company stock valued at $25,613,238. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

