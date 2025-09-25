Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 256,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 138,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Honey Badger Silver

(Get Free Report)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.