Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 256,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 138,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a market cap of C$25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
