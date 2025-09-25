Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,765 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,534,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 905,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,481,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,965.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 695,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

