Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 506,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 145,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 11,842,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

