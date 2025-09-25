Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 256,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 138,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$25.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
