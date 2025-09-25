Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 327,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average session volume of 21,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 13.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.