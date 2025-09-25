Harrell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,073 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $159.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.