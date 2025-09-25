HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $416.68 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $420.98. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

