Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.