Head-To-Head Comparison: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $72.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and U.S.A Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.13 billion 4.56 $358.68 million $5.68 13.17 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, suggesting that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats U.S.A Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp



Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About U.S.A Bank



As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

