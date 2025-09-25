Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEI stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

