iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

