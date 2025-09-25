Norden Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

