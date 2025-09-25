Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 7,887 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,348.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 714,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.47 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

