McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $760.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $750.00 and a 200 day moving average of $668.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,610 shares of company stock valued at $186,301,207. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

